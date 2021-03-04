New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 260 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50,172 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 57,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Thor Industries stock opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $132.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

