New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envista were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of Envista stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -297.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.