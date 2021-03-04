New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.07 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Targa Resources worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after buying an additional 421,642 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Targa Resources stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

