New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,528 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of WSFS Financial worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,037 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 759,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.84 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $55.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

