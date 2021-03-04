NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:NHF remained flat at $$11.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Get NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.