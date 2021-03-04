NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,379. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,750. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Svennilson Peter lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 18,017,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,018,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

