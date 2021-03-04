Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 739.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Patrick Industries worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 873.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,469 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,210,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $117,572.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,327,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,755 shares of company stock valued at $11,444,548. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.