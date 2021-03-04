Nicholas Company Inc. Invests $6.37 Million in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $81,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Northland Securities lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

PCRX stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

