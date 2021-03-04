Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 12,620 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 858,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,104,000 after acquiring an additional 107,333 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $85.21 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

