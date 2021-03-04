Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $399,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,585 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,384. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.