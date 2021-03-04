Nicholas Company Inc. Takes $104,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.81 and its 200-day moving average is $134.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

