Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,795 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.17% of SailPoint Technologies worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,703,155. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIL opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,503.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

