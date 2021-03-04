Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.80

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NICL opened at GBX 1,145 ($14.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,232.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £423.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. Nichols plc has a 1 year low of GBX 858 ($11.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,450 ($18.94).

Nichols plc (NICL.L) Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

