Nielsen Holdings plc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Nielsen in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nielsen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NLSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

