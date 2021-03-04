Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NDGPY stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.