NIO (NYSE:NIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. NIO updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE NIO opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

