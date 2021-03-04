Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 263,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. 492,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,485,906. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 101.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

