Northeast Investment Management Sells 311 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Diageo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $83,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO traded up $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $162.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $170.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

