Northeast Investment Management Takes $219,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.35. 157,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,945,294. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $72.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

