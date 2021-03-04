Northstar Group Inc. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,005.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,231.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,204.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

