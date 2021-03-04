Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.97.

Shares of NCLH opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after buying an additional 1,854,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after buying an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after buying an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

