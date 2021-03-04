Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.13. 31,268,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 18,234,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

