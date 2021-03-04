Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

