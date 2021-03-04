Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 14.3% After Earnings Miss

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $198.27 and last traded at $205.99. 6,291,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 4,825,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.29.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,458 shares of company stock worth $4,262,035. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.