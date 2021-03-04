NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.56

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.15.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). NSK had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter.

NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

