NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Down 5.9%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.35. 593,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,783,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.