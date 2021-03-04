NuBits Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $15,459.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000789 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 72.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00179547 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.