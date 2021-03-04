NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the January 28th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNA traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 14,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $225.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

