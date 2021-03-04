Numeraire (NMR) Price Reaches $41.17 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $41.17 or 0.00083300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $196.28 million and approximately $19.37 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00789267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,767,406 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

