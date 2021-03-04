Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $35.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,942.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

