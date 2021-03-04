Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading Down 6.7%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 3,199,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,593,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 164,696 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $80,535,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 116,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after acquiring an additional 56,807 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

