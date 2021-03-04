NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $68.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.44.

NUVA stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NuVasive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $61,449,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 605,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $33,505,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

