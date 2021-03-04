Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Up 68.8% in February

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the January 28th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JDD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 110,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,174. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

