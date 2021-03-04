Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Down 66.3% in February

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the January 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NMS opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

