NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to $2.25 at Canaccord Genuity

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 32,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,263. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

