NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Grace Capital

Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,132,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,166,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $609,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $18.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $493.55. 396,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,925. The company has a market capitalization of $306.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.