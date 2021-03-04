NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $357.61 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $357.61 million and $20,920.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $56.10 or 0.00119731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.00467272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00070100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00078129 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00083842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.26 or 0.00470103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00050895 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,926,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,374,610 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.