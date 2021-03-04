Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.71. 5,595,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 21,295,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

