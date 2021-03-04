O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $11.75 Average PT from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UFS cut O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

OI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 1,682,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

