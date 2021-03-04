O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in February

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OIIIF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,223. O3 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of O3 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

