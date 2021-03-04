OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $209.00

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.52.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

