OKB Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, OKB has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $16.74 or 0.00035451 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $418.23 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.89 or 0.00749585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00031996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044036 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

