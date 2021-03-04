Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

OKTA stock traded down $15.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.01. 374,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

