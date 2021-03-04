Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at DA Davidson

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $11.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.00. 193,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.54 and a 200 day moving average of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of -119.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.