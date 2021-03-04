Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.30

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 43485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 132,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 86,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.