Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) fell 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.72. 1,324,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 858,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMER. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $732,074 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 495,817 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Omeros by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 225.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

