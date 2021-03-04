On.Live 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,458.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One On.Live token can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. On.Live has a total market cap of $771,916.20 and $15,458.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00056351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.92 or 0.00747014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043808 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. On.Live’s official website is on.live.

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

