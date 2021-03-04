OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Trading Down 6.8%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 2,720,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,648,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCX shares. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

The stock has a market cap of $291.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 42.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

