OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Releases Earnings Results

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.65.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneSpaWorld presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.