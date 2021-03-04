Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ONEX. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$75.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. Onex has a one year low of C$37.00 and a one year high of C$78.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

